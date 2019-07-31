General Motors Debunks Rumor That C7 Corvette Production Will Continue Along Side Of New C8

Ahead of the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8's debut, there were rumors of the company building it alongside the C7 generation simultaneously at least for a little while for a gradual introduction of the new model. Apparently, these reports were inaccurate, and General Motors President Mark Reuss has now said that offering them together was never part of the product plan.



"That wasn't something that we planned," Reuss told GM Authority. "This [mid-engine Corvette C8] was always the replacement."



