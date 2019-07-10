General Motors Kicks Back Latest UAW Offer - Who Is Being The Most Unrealistic In This Feud?

Contract negotiations between the UAW and General Motors suffered a setback after the union said the company essentially rejected its latest offer, providing little hope a national strike, now entering its fourth week, will end soon. Terry Dittes, vice president of the UAW-GM department, said Sunday in a letter to members that GM this morning turned down an "extensive package" that addressed all of the union's demands, ranging from wages to profit sharing. He said the company instead fell back on a previous offer the union already rejected.



