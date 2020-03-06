General Motors Says It Is Done Gutting The Company - Should Have Lower Cost Structure

General Motors should emerge from the coronavirus pandemic with a permanently reduced cost base after it scrambled to reduce its cash burn to withstand a two-month shutdown in North American production as part of efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday.

"We were quickly able to take out significant costs and we are being very conservative about what costs we turn back on," Barra said during an investor event with Credit Suisse. "I believe we will come out of this with a lower cost structure that is permanent."



