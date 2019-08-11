General Motors Unloads Lordtown Assembly Plant To EV Startup

General Motors said it has sold its Lordstown Assembly plant in Ohio after idling the plant in March.

 

GM sold the 6.2 million-square-foot facility to an investment group called Lordstown Motors, which is backed by electric truck maker Workhorse Group.

The amount of the sale is not being disclosed nor is a start-up date for production.

Lordstown Motors said it will build the Endurance electric pickup using components licensed from Workhorse. The Endurance is designed for fleet sales, the company said, and is a lightweight, all-wheel drive vehicle with a low center of gravity.



User Comments

mre30

GM is lucky they were able to sell the plant to anyone!

Special-purpose real estate is virtually impossible to sell.

Posted on 11/8/2019 9:43:22 AM

Votes: 1   

vdiv

Remember, this is how Tesla started, by buying the Nummi plant at a steep discount from Toyota. For an automotive startup struggling with cash this makes their day.

vdiv (View Profile)

Votes: 2   

