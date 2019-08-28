Genesis Essentia Concept Moves Towards Production - How Much Of This Radical Design Will They Keep?

Agent009 submitted on 8/28/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:15 AM
The Genesis Essentia concept wowed attendees at the 2018 New York Auto Show and, from the looks of it, it is getting closer to hitting the assembly line.
In an interview with Motor Trend, Genesis boss Manfred Fitzgerald revealed the company is already working on a production variant as they’re currently validating its chassis. The executive went on to say they’re trying to get the “powertrain equation right and defining which way we want to go with it.”New York Auto Show
