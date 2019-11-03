Genesis GV80 Luxury SUV Snapped During Cold Weather Testing - Who Should Worry Most The Germans Or The Japanese?

Genesis, approaches the final leg of development, we’re seeing more prototypes of the GV80 making their appearance both on and off the road. This time, we’ve filmed a prototype undergoing cold weather testing, while previously, we snagged the first photos of the interior, which you can see below, along with new information we’ve gathered.

Genesis is gearing up to introduce its first crossover later this year and spy photographers have caught the 2020 GV80 undergoing cold weather testing.



Read Article