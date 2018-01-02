Genesis Goes Gunning For Land Rover With New GV80 SUV

Hyundai luxury brand Genesis is using an extended Santa Fe mule to develop underpinnings for a premium SUV model that could rival the Range Rover Velar.



Spotted testing in the Arctic Circle, the mule is expected to form the basis of a production car that will be the first of two confirmed SUV models on their way by 2020.



It will be larger than the Hyundai Santa Fe, as evident by the cut-and-shut body of the test mule that gives it an extended wheelbase and stretched body, suggesting it will share much of its base with the G80 saloon. It is likely to be offered in two- and four-wheel drive forms and could get up to three rows of seating.





