Genesis Goes Gunning For Land Rover With New GV80 SUV

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:07:35 PM

4 user comments | Views : 1,196 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Hyundai luxury brand Genesis is using an extended Santa Fe mule to develop underpinnings for a premium SUV model that could rival the Range Rover Velar.



Spotted testing in the Arctic Circle, the mule is expected to form the basis of a production car that will be the first of two confirmed SUV models on their way by 2020.

It will be larger than the Hyundai Santa Fe, as evident by the cut-and-shut body of the test mule that gives it an extended wheelbase and stretched body, suggesting it will share much of its base with the G80 saloon. It is likely to be offered in two- and four-wheel drive forms and could get up to three rows of seating.


Read Article


Genesis Goes Gunning For Land Rover With New GV80 SUV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

fiftysix

LMeffingAO

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2018 2:34:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

lmao, wow. The answer to that is no.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2018 2:55:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TomM

Until Genesis becomes a brand that people want to be seen in - it will remain a brand that people who cannot afford the real good stuff - get.

It took decades for Lexus to ALMOST rise to the real luxury level - rather than second tier - but even Lexus cannot compete with Land Rover today. Genesis probably has less possibility than TONKA does.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2018 4:50:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

cidflekken

Will be interesting to see where Genesis steals design cues from for their first luxury SUV.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/1/2018 5:33:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]