Genesis Hijacks Lamborghini's Head Designer - What Does That Mean For The Brand?

Hyundai’s standalone premium brand is about to get a lot more… angular, having hired Filippo Perini to head-up its European ‘Advanced Design Studio’.

Perini began his career at Alfa Romeo, where he stayed from 1995 until 2002. Towards the end of his time there he worked on the 159 and the 8C Concept. Then he was a senior designer at Audi for a year before moving to Lamborghini, where, in 2006, he was appointed Head of Design. He remained in that position for no less than ten years, overseeing the creation of such cars as the Aventador, Huracan, Reventon and so-on.

