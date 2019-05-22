Genesis REALLY Wants To Put Essentia And Mint Concepts Into Production

Genesis chief executive Manfred Fitzgerald says the car manufacturer is interested in building both the Essentia and Mint concept cars.

The Genesis Essentia was launched in the early part of 2018 while the Mint premiered roughly 12 months later in April of this year. The first of these was a stylish two-door GT while the Mint takes the form of a tiny, two-seater city car with a head-turning design.

During a recent interview with GTspirit, Fitzgerald started out by suggesting that work is being done to put both cars into the production line.



MDarringer

The Essentia as a V8 coupe that bases at $45K would be the ideal because (1) it would be stylish, (2) would give Genesis a performance aura, and (3) the price would get enough of them out there so that Genesis gets some actual momentum from it.

A halo car only works for a brand if enough of them are sold for a halo effect. Failed halo cars because they were/are too expensive relative to the brands they were/are supposedly halos for: NSX, LFA, LC, GTR, Ford GT, Viper...

