Genesis REALLY Wants To Put Essentia And Mint Concepts Into Production

Genesis chief executive Manfred Fitzgerald says the car manufacturer is interested in building both the Essentia and Mint concept cars.

The Genesis Essentia was launched in the early part of 2018 while the Mint premiered roughly 12 months later in April of this year. The first of these was a stylish two-door GT while the Mint takes the form of a tiny, two-seater city car with a head-turning design.

During a recent interview with GTspirit, Fitzgerald started out by suggesting that work is being done to put both cars into the production line.