Genesis Says It Doesn't Have A Need For A Halo Car Just Yet

Halo supercars have proven an effective means for luxury automakers especially to showcase what their brand stands for and attract customers into showrooms.

But Hyundai's Genesis brand isn't about to go down that same path.

“If you need a halo vehicle and all that, that’s not our spiel,” Genesis brand chief Manfred Fitzgerald told Aussie publication Motoring at the unveiling of the GV80 concept in New York recently. “Alternative propulsion systems are at the core of this brand,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s a level playing field – the internal combustion engine’s dominance of performance will go away.”


ilovecar2015

Of course they don't need a halo car, they have more important thing to worry about...like..starting selling cars. G80 and G90 sales have been dismal.

