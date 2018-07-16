Genesis's G70 Will Debut BEFORE Most Dealerships Are Ready

Agent009 submitted on 7/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:40:24 AM

1 user comments | Views : 634 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Uncertainty has been a common theme around the dapper Genesis G70's U.

S. launch — not because of the product itself, but rather the retail infrastructure surrounding it.

The sedan's debut was pushed back several times, and as recently as this spring, the brand's top global exec was saying it was unclear who would sell it when its summer 2018 release date arrived.

But the blurriness appears to be giving way to some clarity as the brand prepares to finally launch its first model that isn't a carryover from the Hyundai brand into a retail network where it will share some space with Hyundai products for now.



Read Article


Genesis's G70 Will Debut BEFORE Most Dealerships Are Ready

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Behind the scenes Hyundai told dealers that in order to retail Genesis that they would need stand-along dealers, so some stepped up to stand alone dealers and purchased land on which to build then Hyundai said that it was abandoning the stand-alone dealer thing so several dealers let it be known that they were going to sue for damages so Hyundai said well maybe we will do stand-alone dealers, but we don't know.

It has been a colossal mess behind the scenes.

If Hyundai were really clever, they'd have inked a deal with owners of premium dealerships to take Genesis on.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/16/2018 10:26:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]