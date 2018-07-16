Genesis's G70 Will Debut BEFORE Most Dealerships Are Ready

Uncertainty has been a common theme around the dapper Genesis G70's U. S. launch — not because of the product itself, but rather the retail infrastructure surrounding it. The sedan's debut was pushed back several times, and as recently as this spring, the brand's top global exec was saying it was unclear who would sell it when its summer 2018 release date arrived. But the blurriness appears to be giving way to some clarity as the brand prepares to finally launch its first model that isn't a carryover from the Hyundai brand into a retail network where it will share some space with Hyundai products for now.



