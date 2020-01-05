Georgia Drops Road Test For New Drivers Due To Social Distancing

Limiting the spread of coronavirus requires that people keep their distance from one another, so forcing young drivers to sit in a car with a total stranger for an extended period to take their driving test sort of goes against everything we know about social distancing. That's why Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp has handed down an executive order temporarily waiving the driving test as a requirement for getting a license, opening the door for potentially irresponsible teen drivers act wildly on the road.



Read Article