German Courts Says Tesla Misleads Consumers With The Term Autopilot

Tesla’s Autopilot is not a fully autonomous system, even the part called “Full Self-Driving Capability. ” Which is confusing only for those of us who expect words to mean things, a group that includes a court in Germany.

A ruling handed down Tuesday from the Munich Regional Court means that Tesla is now banned from using the phrases “full potential for autonomous driving” and “Autopilot inclusive” in ads there, because the court said it is misleading. The ruling came after an industry group had sued arguing as much.