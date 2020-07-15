German Courts Says Tesla Misleads Consumers With The Term Autopilot

Agent009 submitted on 7/15/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:44:21 AM

0 user comments | Views : 388 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla’s Autopilot is not a fully autonomous system, even the part called “Full Self-Driving Capability.

” Which is confusing only for those of us who expect words to mean things, a group that includes a court in Germany.

A ruling handed down Tuesday from the Munich Regional Court means that Tesla is now banned from using the phrases “full potential for autonomous driving” and “Autopilot inclusive” in ads there, because the court said it is misleading. The ruling came after an industry group had sued arguing as much.



Read Article


German Courts Says Tesla Misleads Consumers With The Term Autopilot

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]