German Economic Minister Slams Audi, Benz, Bmw saying Teslas Are more than TWICE as sexy as their EVs

Looks like I’m not alone in my analysis of the recent EVs revealed by Audi, BMW, and Benz. The German Economic minister himself is less than thrilled with what they pulled the wraps off of, slamming their lack of range and price. You can tell the German Government is getting very nervous about the worldwide switch to EVs and how far behind the once dominant Germans are. They got Lazy. They got overconfident. They commited the largest case of Felony Fraud in human history (Dieselgate) because of their arrogance and disregard of the customer.



Bye Germans. You are being replaced by All-American Know-how. Built with Military-Grade Electronics. You are being replaced by Tesla.



