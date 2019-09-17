German Magazine Reports That Tesla Has Beaten Taycan's Nurburgring Lap Time By 20 Seconds!

We know that there are a few Tesla Model S vehicles practicing at the 'Ring in preparation for an official run on September 21st. We also learned that, aside from Nico Rosberg's offer to drive, Nurburgring expert Thomas Mutsch is confirmed as one of the drivers.

According to German car magazine Auto Motor und Sport, as reported by Electrek, Mutsch has already beat the Porsche Taycan's record time by about 20 seconds. Keep in mind, this information was provided by a witness and is unofficial. It was also just timed "by hand." Regardless, a 20-second lead in practice rounds is pretty incredible.