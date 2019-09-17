German Magazine Reports That Tesla Has Beaten Taycan's Nurburgring Lap Time By 20 Seconds!

We know that there are a few Tesla Model S vehicles practicing at the 'Ring in preparation for an official run on September 21st.

We also learned that, aside from Nico Rosberg's offer to drive, Nurburgring expert Thomas Mutsch is confirmed as one of the drivers.

According to German car magazine Auto Motor und Sport, as reported by Electrek, Mutsch has already beat the Porsche Taycan's record time by about 20 seconds. Keep in mind, this information was provided by a witness and is unofficial. It was also just timed "by hand." Regardless, a 20-second lead in practice rounds is pretty incredible.



User Comments

Aspy11

click

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:03:17 AM

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:03:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

rockreid

Porsche’s $200,000+ range-challenged still-no-show already beaten?.. embarrassing.

German EV tech is quite far behind it seems. I wonder if they can catch up or be eliminated on the world stage during the next 5 years? China’s massive government-funded efforts and good-old American know-how Tesla’s massive lead seems they have their work cut out for them. They still can’t figure out the long-range thing and now lost the speed crown even before 1 taycan has even entered a customer’s driveway.

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:09:21 AM

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:09:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Yonder7

ouch..

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:33:08 AM

Posted on 9/17/2019 10:33:08 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

