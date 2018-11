The ghosts of the Dieselgate scandal are still haunting the VW Group and it looks like they won’t be going away anytime soon.

The latest news in the seemingly never-ending affair is a court ruling from Germany that could prove catastrophic for the automaker if other courts adopt it. According to the Augsburg civil court’s ruling, Volkswagen must reimburse the owner of a Golf the full price of the vehicle he bought in 2012.