Germans Rethinking Trade As Brexit And USMCA Muddy The Waters

President Donald Trump's new North American trade pact may have brought greater planning certainty for global auto executives, but another front risks opening up as the U. K. prepares to leave the European Union early next year. Both have the potential to redraw the map when it comes to the complex web of vehicle and component production. Carmakers such as Daimler are contemplating everything from sourcing more engines locally for its U.S. operations to moving production of its GLE crossover from Alabama to China to fulfill minimum local content rules or circumvent punitive tariffs.



