Germans Run For Cover After Genesis Releases MSRP For 2021 Genesis G80

The Genesis G80 has been gunning for the Audi A6, Mercedes E-Class, and BMW 5 Series since 2016 with some cause for hope, even if Genesis only sold about a fifth as many G80s than the 5 Series in North America last year.

The second-generation 2021 G80 should be its sternest challenge to the Germans yet. The looks are stunning, and its cheaper than the competition, even with a modest price bump.

The base price is $47,700, with various trims and colors that could add over $20,000 to that price. Rear-wheel drive is standard, as is a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder that Genesis says makes 300 horsepower, the proper amount of horsepower.

Agent009

MDarringer

At $37K base it would be "winner winner chicken dinner" because that would make it a tremendous value relative to the Germans and in effect make it a 5 Series sized vehicle for a 3 Series price. THAT strategy would work for Genesis. But nearly $50K that *poof* goes to $70K simply won't. They also need Genesis signage at dealers and dedicated Genesis space....or separate dealers. Hyundai is getting the marketing of Genesis stupidly wrong.

