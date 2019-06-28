Germans Slap 60MPH Speed Limit On The Autobahn During European Heatwave

German transportation authorities are allegedly imposing speed restrictions across the Autobahn highway network due to a sweltering heat wave that’s expected to peak on Wednesday.

According to a report by Bloomberg, these high temperatures could cause severe cracks on the road's surface, which could lead to motor vehicle accidents.

Temperatures are expected to break records for the month of June, which was previously set at 38.2 degrees Celsius, or about 101 degrees Fahrenheit. The country’s highest temperature record happened in July of 2015, which topped out at 40.3 degrees Celsius, or 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Germany isn’t typically known for heat waves and culturally, they don’t believe in air conditioning. In fact, the majority of buildings and homes don't feature AC.



