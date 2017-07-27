Germany Bans The Sale Of Macan S And Cayenne Diesel

Germany's KBA (Kraftfahrtbundesamt) has placed a registration ban on the Porsche Cayenne Diesel and Macan S Diesel due to the discovery of what it describes as suspect emission manipulation software.



The ban, confirmed by German transport minister Alexander Dobrindt on Thursday, comes after KBA testing revealed the two Porsche models are fitted with software that manipulates CO2 emissions by switching to a so-called warm up strategy mode when it detects they are undergoing testing on a rolling road – the process providing them with a lower CO2 rating than that achieved otherwise.


