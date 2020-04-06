Germany Doubles Incentives For EVs - Ignores Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Germany is doubling incentives offered to buyers of battery-powered cars as part of a 130 billion-euros ($146 billion) economic recovery package for the period through the end of next year -- but the government refused pleas for the program to include internal-combustion cars.

Buyers of full-electric cars with a net list price of up to 40,000 euros ($44,815) will be eligible for a grant of 9,000 euros ($10,083), including 6,000 euros from the government and 3,000 euros from automakers.



User Comments

carloslassiter

The ICE is dead, it just doesn't know it yet.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Germany has their eyes on the prize, a zero emission economy. Not sure if they can get there or get close, but vehicles are a start. Power generation too. It all comes down to the right leadership and a society that is on board with this direction. In a lot of ways the EU is miles (kilometers?) ahead of North America.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Vette71

Power generation? Germany shut down all their continuous generation carbon free nukes, and since then has used coal and natural gas to insure continuous electricity when the sun don't shine and the wind don't blow. CO2 emissions are up. Hardly prizewinning.

Vette71 (View Profile)

