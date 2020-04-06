Germany Doubles Incentives For EVs - Ignores Internal Combustion Engine Vehicles

Germany is doubling incentives offered to buyers of battery-powered cars as part of a 130 billion-euros ($146 billion) economic recovery package for the period through the end of next year -- but the government refused pleas for the program to include internal-combustion cars. Buyers of full-electric cars with a net list price of up to 40,000 euros ($44,815) will be eligible for a grant of 9,000 euros ($10,083), including 6,000 euros from the government and 3,000 euros from automakers.



