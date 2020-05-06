Germany Orders All Gas Stations To Have EV Charging Stations As Well

As part of Germany’s new increased electric-vehicle incentive package, the country will require gas stations to offer EV charging.

Details about the plan are not yet known, such as the timeline and type of required chargers. But EV advocates quickly praised the move as a boost to electric-car adoption. 

 

BDEW, Germany’s association for energy and water industries, believes that at least 70,000 charging stations and 7,000 fast-charging stations are required to achieve a mass market for EVs in the country. BDEW reports that there are currently about 28,000 stations in Germany.



FAQMD

I hope they have time limists on the use of the charger(s) .... ha, ha, ha

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 6/5/2020 11:00:54 AM   

