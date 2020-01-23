Germany's Ambassador Makes It Clear: IF The US Imposes Tariffs, It Will RESPOND In Kind...

The European Union is as strong economically as the United States, and will respond to any additional U.

S. tariffs with duties of its own on U.S. products, Germany’s ambassador to the United States, Emily Haber, said on Wednesday.

In Davos, Switzerland, U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday renewed his threat to impose tariffs of up to 25% on imports of cars from the EU if the bloc does not agree to a trade deal.

Haber told an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies the EU would respond “in the same dimension and the same vein..."

