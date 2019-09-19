Germany's Auto Industry Faces MORE Setbacks — Should Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, VW Be WORRIED About The Future?

It's a very scary time to be an auto manufacturer, Spies. With emission standards all over the place, electrification, autonomous vehicles and climate change all top of mind, it's not the same auto industry it was merely a handful of years ago.



Everything has changed. And, not necessarily for the better.



If you were to ask us, frankly, it doesn't seem like any of the German automakers are really keeping up. The closest thing has been the all-new Porsche Taycan but we're not convinced just yet.



The mainstream products are quite stale with a couple exceptions and their EV efforts are, for the most part, lagging industry leaders. Hell, some brands have even lost their identity of what made them great to begin with.



All that said, we've got to ask: Should Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Volkswagen be WORRIED about the future? Or, is the party only getting started?



America’s automakers hit rock bottom with the public when their executives went to Washington in 2008 to beg for a bailout — in corporate jets. Now it’s the German car industry’s turn to suffer an image crisis and, as with General Motors Co. and Chrysler a decade ago, it couldn’t be happening at a less auspicious moment. Amid trade wars and plunging China sales, the number of cars rolling off Germany’s production lines has dropped by 12% this year and exports by 14%. European auto sales fell 3% in the first eight months of 2019. With demand expected to remain weak for a couple of years, the German parts supplier Continental AG isn’t ruling out cuts to working hours and jobs...



