Germany's Auto Industry Faces MORE Setbacks — Should Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche, VW Be WORRIED About The Future?

It's a very scary time to be an auto manufacturer, Spies.

With emission standards all over the place, electrification, autonomous vehicles and climate change all top of mind, it's not the same auto industry it was merely a handful of years ago.

Everything has changed. And, not necessarily for the better.

If you were to ask us, frankly, it doesn't seem like any of the German automakers are really keeping up. The closest thing has been the all-new Porsche Taycan but we're not convinced just yet.

The mainstream products are quite stale with a couple exceptions and their EV efforts are, for the most part, lagging industry leaders. Hell, some brands have even lost their identity of what made them great to begin with.

All that said, we've got to ask: Should Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Porsche and Volkswagen be WORRIED about the future? Or, is the party only getting started?

What say you, Spies?



America’s automakers hit rock bottom with the public when their executives went to Washington in 2008 to beg for a bailout — in corporate jets.

Now it’s the German car industry’s turn to suffer an image crisis and, as with General Motors Co. and Chrysler a decade ago, it couldn’t be happening at a less auspicious moment. Amid trade wars and plunging China sales, the number of cars rolling off Germany’s production lines has dropped by 12% this year and exports by 14%. European auto sales fell 3% in the first eight months of 2019. 1  With demand expected to remain weak for a couple of years, the German parts supplier Continental AG isn’t ruling out cuts to working hours and jobs...



"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

edwardfrancis

With each passing month, I sense that we are nearing a tipping point in vehicle propulsion, favoring battery electric. There are many stories that are connected by this change in technology:

1. US franchise auto dealers are trying to stop Tesla wherever possible, not because the fear the small share that Tesla has today, but because their own car makers can see that EVs require a different distribution approach, since EVs require so little service. For dealers, the battle is truly existential.

2. European car makers will go through a painful transition to BEVs, but they can more in lockstep thanks to toughening, but clear and unambiguous rules from the EU. That is a big advantage.

3. Detroit is tied up by The Footprint Rule that keeps them focused on building large, very profitable pickups and SUVs. One hopes that we will be surprised to find that all their profits are going into designing BEVs. But....I doubt it.

4. Japanese companies are struggling to keep the hydrogen story alive until the 2020 Olympics - once called The Hydrogen Olympics - is over and companies can shift focus to BEVs. 11 months to go.

5. China has lots of reasons to adopt BEVs: 1) they must clear up city air, 2) they must reduce dependency on foreign oil and c) they will use an unassailable lead in EV technology and production to export BEVs to the world.

6. Finally, the broad availability of BEVs will embolden cities, states and whole nations to place bans on ICE-powered vehicles, beginning with Diesels.

Big changes ahead!!

edwardfrancis

Posted on 9/19/2019 11:54:26 PM   

