Germany's Economic Minister Says That Tesla Is Eligible For Gov't Subsidies BUT There's A Catch For Gigafactory 4

Agent00R submitted on 2/9/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:59:55 PM

2 user comments | Views : 1,840 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.tesmanian.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Although Tesla's Gigafactory 3 is up and running, we're thinking that the Coronavirus has tempered the enthusiasm in China.

It's OK. Tesla has guided that the impact should be minimal — keep in mind, however, that this outbreak is still in its early stages.

But, Tesla doesn't have all of its eggs in the Chinese basket. It's also in the process of starting the construction for Gigafactory 4, located in Germany.

And, according to Germany's economy minister, there may be an opportunity for Tesla to take advantage of government-based subsidies. As with anything government-related, there is a catch, however.

According to the minister, there must be research & development activity happening at a company's facilities. Essentially, Germany is angling for jobs for its most talented engineers and other scientific resources within the country.



Germany Economy Minister, Peter Altmaier, mentioned Tesla Giga 4 Berlin project in Germany could be able to get subsidies.

He said in a recent interview:

"In my conversations with (Tesla CEO) Elon Musk, I have always made clear that there are no privileges but also no discrimination..."

Read Article


Germany's Economic Minister Says That Tesla Is Eligible For Gov't Subsidies BUT There's A Catch For Gigafactory 4

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

carloslassiter

Sounds like there should be plenty of ex MB employees to choose from.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 7:45:35 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

But Tesla doesn't believe in engineering. They just go from computer screen straight to production.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/10/2020 9:32:30 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]