Get Used To This Picture. The Porsche Taycan Turbo S' Range Is Made Public And You WON'T Believe It...

What started out as an awesome vehicle has slowly devolved into one of the most perplexing. That would be the all-new electric Porsche Taycan.



In theory, it sounded brilliant. Finally, a Tesla Model S competitor!



Slowly though, the narrative shifted. It went from being a Model S competitor to "something else." A driver-oriented, high-performance electric vehicle. At least that's what Porsche wanted journalists to publish.



To me it looks like a slick four-door with seating for up to five passengers. In other words, a daily driver that can put a smile on your face after a bad day at the office.



Meaning via the "Spy before you buy," decoder: A Model S rival.



But that's being eroded away due to poor range. It wasn't too long ago that the Taycan Turbo's range was published by the EPA. 201 miles on a full charge. The Taycan Turbo S' range was just published and it gets worse. 192 miles on a full charge. Keep in mind, the first takes we've posted from early reviews made note that the miles just peel off the Taycan. Meaning, its range isn't exactly surefooted if you get carried away. While this is to be expected, reviewers noted it was happening at an extremely rapid rate.



If this was an all-electric 911 or Cayman or the like, I'd get it. It's a weekend toy. But we're talking about a daily, folks.



The Taycan Turbo S is rated at 68 MPGe combined. This officially makes it the least efficient EV on offer in the States. The Model S Performance (with 21-inch wheels), on the other hand, achieves 97 MPGe.





