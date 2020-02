The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is on Struggle Street, according to Automotive News, an outcome which is somewhat surprising but one which we sort of saw coming last month. It seems that $33,545 is a lot of money to pay for a pickup.

By Jeep standards, that price is about in line with what you’d pay for other Jeeps—the base price for a Wrangler is $28,295—but it does seem remarkable that the Gladiator is the priciest of any standard Jeep vehicle, and for no good apparent reason.