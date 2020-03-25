Going Virtual: Fox Sports To Broadcast Entire eNASCAR iRacing Season

With empty airwaves to fill, Fox Sports took a gamble last Sunday by broadcasting a round of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, and surprisingly, the pilot sim racing broadcast became the network's biggest hit in weeks. Fox was so pleased with viewership that it announced Tuesday that it plans to broadcast the entire eNASCAR iRacing season.



Nielsen Media Research ranked last Sunday's race, which was won by triple Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, as Sunday's most-watched sports broadcast on cable TV with 903,000 viewers, and the single most-watched broadcast since the sporting world began retreating from the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this month.



