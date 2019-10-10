Gordon Ramsey Takes Delivery Of His New Ferrari Monza SP2

H.
R. Owen in London recently delivered Gordon Ramsay’s Ferrari Monza SP2. It seems, the celebrity chef has gone for the more practical 2-seater version instead of the Monza SP1, which has a single seat.
The Ferrari Monza series was launched in September this year. The car is based on the 812 Superfast and comes in two variants, also known as Monoposto and Biposto. We think, the open-top speedster is one of the best looking modern Ferraris. Ramsay has opted for an all-black exterior with a red stripe that runs across the front clam shell. The interior is finished in matching red.
