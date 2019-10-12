Gymkhana Star Ken Block Goes For A Ride With The Stig In The New Mustang Mach-E

Stunt driver Ken Block and Ford have teamed up yet again to promote the new Mustang Mach-E, but sadly, we’ll have to wait some more to see him hoon the fully electric SUV. The man behind the action-packed Gymkhana series is in some good company as Ben Collins a.k.a. “The Stig” joins him along with NASCAR driver Billy Johnson and actress Molly McQueen.

With this being a prototype still wearing camouflage, the Ford rep cruises along the track at a rather slow pace, but the Mustang Mach-E eventually picks up some speed in an attempt to impress Ken Block and his “crew.” Molly McQueen goes as far as saying the acceleration “feels like a sports car,” while Billy Johnson says it “feels racy.”



