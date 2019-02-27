HAPPY TRUMP: FCA To Invest $4.5 Billion In Michigan Plants And Create 6500 Jobs

City officials have just 60 days to acquire 200 acres of land and secure City Council approval to pave the way for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV to open Detroit's first new assembly plant in nearly three decades. The automaker confirmed plans Tuesday to revive a previously idled engine plant on the city's east side as part of a $4.5 billion investment in five Michigan plants. The actions would create about 6,500 new jobs in Metro Detroit, would help solve capacity problems for Fiat Chrysler in North America, and would prepare for future production of electrified Jeep SUVs. If Mayor Mike Duggan and his team deliver the land, a community benefits agreement, and council approval, Fiat Chrysler would bring nearly 4,000 new jobs to the city to staff the vehicle assembly line. That would be a boon for Metro Detroit, positioning the city and the region to reap economic rewards from FCA's three-year realignment of its lineup around hot-selling Jeep SUVs and Ram trucks.



