HELP US Understand People's Fascination With Vintage 4x4's And Pickups? Have You Ever DRIVEN OR Lived With One As A Daily?

As we live in the age of societal emasculation and tolerate it, one of the FEW things MEN have left to latch onto are vintage 4x4's and SUV's.



Take a ride through Hollywood or other bastions of the glitterati and you'll see then littered everywhere.



Now don't get me wrong, I've owned a number of them back in the day and I LOVE looking at them and reminiscing about those days.



But good LORD, I would NEVER want two own one if I HAD to drive it regularly. An old Chevy pickup next to my shed with beautiful flowers around it near my BBQ to admire? HELL YEAH! But other than driving it once or twice to remember how backwards vehicles were compared to the stuff made today are or a quick Home Depot run. Sure.



And BTW, THANK YOU to all the men who slave over restorations so we can all gawk at them at the 4th of July parade. We SALUTE you!



Is this you? WOW, that FJ40 Land Cruiser is the BOMB! And as you walk away think to yourself OMG, can you imagine having to put up with that all the time?



So educate us Spies, WHAT is the fascination of actually wanting to buy and own one? Describe THAT buyer to us and what drove them to it? They've always wanted to experience what 9MPG feels like? The new products are drafty enough in the cabin? The old AM radios in them are the best of breed?



Also, if you're good enough to name the EXACT color name of the pickup truck from the Canadian TV Series Heartland shown in the cover pic to this story, you'll get extra bragging points...





