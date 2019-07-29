HOLY MOLY: Barely 2 Weeks After Debut 2020 Corvette Is Almost SOLD OUT!

n what will likely be music to the ears of management parked high up in the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, the 2020 Chevy Corvette appears to already be a smashing success.

Switching from a front- to a mid-engine setup was a bold but necessary decision, but there could have been some serious backlash from the Corvette’s most loyal fans. Turns out that’s not the case. Speaking with Michael Simcoe, GM design chief, at the Concours d’Elegance of America, Autoblog has learned the 2020 Corvette is nearly sold out.

User Comments

Truthy

This seems is could be dealer orders as prices have not been released yet.
MD likely has the answer.

MDarringer

This report of "sold out" is not people stampeding to dealers to put money down. The is Chevrolet allocating productions to dealers. Allocations are reported as sales by manufacturers whether or not the cars are sold.

Recall the Chrysler 200 that had an astonishing number of orders only to be DOA on the lot.

