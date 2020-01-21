HOW And With WHAT Should Lexus And The Rest ANSWER The Genesis GV80, KIA Telluride And Hyundai Palisade?

If you haven't already noticed in the last year three new faces have appeared (Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80) and they are ALREADY giving the auto world a migraine.



The GV80 hasn't reached dealerships but just watch this video and you KNOW this is going to rock the likes of Lexus, Cadillac, BMW, MB, Audi, Porsche and others...







The one thing we DO know is if these competitors don't ACT, and QUICKLY, it may end up getting REAL ugly, REAL fast.



The car business is a fickle beast...you could be on top for 25 years and then next minute you're wondering WTF happened. Think we're kidding? Just look at the car that could NEVER be beat. The BMW 3-Series. WHATEVER happened to that? Talk about going out of fashion FASTER than you can say Ricky Gervais! Now the only '3' that matters is the Tesla MODEL 3.



So the question we pose to you, the TRUE experts is....WTF should Lexus and the others DO to answer these game changing models which seem to have come out of nowhere that could fundamentally change their whole models???



Spies discuss...







