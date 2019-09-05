It wasn't too long ago that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced that the special editions of the all-new Gladiator had sold out. For those of you out of the loop, that's the $60,000+ launch version of the Gladiator Rubicon.



Only 4,190 were to be built. And, they all were accounted for in one day.



As you may expect, we've been doing some thinking and something occurred to us recently. The Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO, which is a highly respected and durable pick-up truck, retails for about $44,000 when it's optioned out.



So, why would you pay nearly $20,000 MORE for a FCA product? It just seems a bit over the top, especially when you consider the long-term reliability ratings of Jeep.



That said, we've got to ask: HOW Can Jeep Have The NERVE To Charge $60k For A Gladiator Rubicon When A Tacoma TRD PRO Is $44K?



Thoughts, Spies?





