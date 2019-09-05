HOW Can Jeep Have The NERVE To Charge $60K+ For A Gladiator Rubicon When A Tacoma TRD PRO Is $44K?

It wasn't too long ago that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) announced that the special editions of the all-new Gladiator had sold out.

For those of you out of the loop, that's the $60,000+ launch version of the Gladiator Rubicon.

Only 4,190 were to be built. And, they all were accounted for in one day.

As you may expect, we've been doing some thinking and something occurred to us recently. The Toyota Tacoma TRD PRO, which is a highly respected and durable pick-up truck, retails for about $44,000 when it's optioned out.

So, why would you pay nearly $20,000 MORE for a FCA product? It just seems a bit over the top, especially when you consider the long-term reliability ratings of Jeep.

That said, we've got to ask: HOW Can Jeep Have The NERVE To Charge $60k For A Gladiator Rubicon When A Tacoma TRD PRO Is $44K?

Thoughts, Spies?



User Comments

PUGPROUD

They are going for profit ahead of volume to try to keep FCA afloat.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 5:23:55 AM   

SSBMW

Because the Toyota is ugly as sin, has a weak engine, uses inferior components, and it's mostly driven by grandmothers. Also, it's roof and doors don't come off, and no one gets excited about a Tacoma.

SSBMW (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 7:33:24 AM   

MDarringer

It's an apples to oranges comparison.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:07:23 AM   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

It is funny. A price closer to $44k would be more reasonable. As far as long term reliability, you already know that answer...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 8:51:16 AM   

MDarringer

The Turd Pro isn't as 4-wheelie as people think it is. The Turd Pro is a bit of a paper tiger. Offroading in a Tacoma? #hilarious

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:02:40 AM   

skytop

Because Jeep knows there is no limit to the stupidity of certain Americans who have no idea of the value of money. Jeep salesman should be required to wear black masks.

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:06:48 AM   

Aspy11

Perspective, Tesla charges that much for a POS Model 3 with the shittest interior of any car sold. How anyone pays more than 20K for a car with that interior is beyond me.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 9:51:58 AM   

TomM

THere is NO comparison here

YOu are talking about a special limited production model - for the Jeep - that completely sold out - against a Can't give them away we'll make far more than will ever sell Toyota.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 5/9/2019 10:01:46 AM   

