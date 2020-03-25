HOW Crazy Do YOU Think Prices Will Drop And How Crazy Will The Deals Get On Vehicles?

The word crazy is only one descriptor of the current time we are in. We all see the economic devastation across all businesses with these shutdowns and the daily panic being supplied by the media.



Certain businesses in particular are REALLY getting blasted. The restaurant business and cars.



ZERO good news is coming out of those industries.



So you know, at least in cars, the marketing people have to be in panic mode figuring out HOW to move the current inventory piling up on lots.



So we ask, what will it take for YOU to pull the trigger on a new ride?



HOW crazy do you think the prices and deals will get?



On our cover pic, a big FCA just posted a cover offer...to let people know they are open and that there are now 84 month ZERO interest deals on virtually ALL of their products.



What say you spies?





