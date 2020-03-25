HOW Crazy Do YOU Think Prices Will Drop And How Crazy Will The Deals Get On Vehicles?

Agent001 submitted on 3/25/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:24:21 AM

0 user comments | Views : 406 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The word crazy is only one descriptor of the current time we are in.

We all see the economic devastation across all businesses with these shutdowns and the daily panic being supplied by the media.

Certain businesses in particular are REALLY getting blasted. The restaurant business and cars.

ZERO good news is coming out of those industries.

So you know, at least in cars, the marketing people have to be in panic mode figuring out HOW to move the current inventory piling up on lots.

So we ask, what will it take for YOU to pull the trigger on a new ride?

HOW crazy do you think the prices and deals will get?

On our cover pic, a big FCA just posted a cover offer...to let people know they are open and that there are now 84 month ZERO interest deals on virtually ALL of their products.

What say you spies?



HOW Crazy Do YOU Think Prices Will Drop And How Crazy Will The Deals Get On Vehicles?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]