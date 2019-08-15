HOW DEEP WILL IT GO? Former UAW Official Becomes The NINTH Person Charged For Fraud

A former UAW official affiliated with the union's General Motors department faces charges for wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering in connection with a multiyear federal corruption investigation.

In court records filed Wednesday, federal prosecutors accuse former UAW senior official Michael Grimes and other unnamed UAW officials of accepting bribes and kickbacks in the form of cash, checks and other valuable items worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

From 2006 to July 2018 Grimes was a senior UAW official who "at times worked closely with the UAW Vice President and Director of the GM Department," the court filing states. UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada headed the union's GM department from 2014 until mid-2018. She now heads the UAW's FCA department. Grimes retired from the UAW in July 2018.



