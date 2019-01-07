Hackers Spoof Tesla GPS, And Lead The Model 3 On Wild Goose Chase

Another Model 3 has been hacked, this time without the manufacturer’s blessing.

We’re equating it to a mild goosing. Regulus Cyber, a company specializing in digital security, decided to give the Tesla (and a Model S) a shakedown by seeing if they could fool the car’s navigational equipment and upset/confuse Autopilot to the point of failure.

Let’s see how they did. 

According to Bloomberg, the company purchased some readily available electronics equipment and got to work. Regulus Cyber’s own account, said these items were a $150 Analog Devices ADALM-PLUTO Active Learning Module (for jamming) and a $400 Nuand bladeR (for spoofing). Both of which you can buy online with a valid credit card.

The plan was simple: jam the car from receiving a legitimate GPS signal and spoof the system with falsified data. In the test, Regulus claimed it was able to trick the car into pulling off the highway. While cruising to a previously established location using Autopilot, the firm said it swapped in garbage GPS information that redirected the vehicle to a point 150 meters before an exit it was originally supposed to take.



Hackers Spoof Tesla GPS, And Lead The Model 3 On Wild Goose Chase

User Comments

atc98092

Guess what, they could do that to any other GPS in the area. Yes, on the Tesla it impacted the auto-steer, and would do the same to a Cadillac with Super-Cruise. While GPS hoaxing is a serious issue, especially for aviation, this was a hit piece specifically against Tesla.

I don't own a Tesla, or any stock, and am highly unlikely to ever have any. I just think they need to be fair to the company.

PUGPROUD

Autonomous driven cars are coming....whatever could go wrong?

