Approximately 500,000 cars are expected to be scrapped due to damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.



Speaking to CNBC, chief economist for Cox Automotive, Jonathan Smoke said approximately double the number of vehicles scrapped after Hurricane Sandy will be sent to the scrapyard following the disastrous effects of Hurricane Harvey.



“This is worse than Hurricane Sandy. Sandy was bad, but the flooding with Hurricane Harvey could impact far more vehicles,” Smoke said.





Read Article