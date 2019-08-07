Half Baked California Privacy Law May Keep Owners In The Dark Over Recalls

Agent009 submitted on 7/8/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:55 AM

0 user comments | Views : 506 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

 
A privacy law in California that will allow consumers to demand that businesses delete their personal information has left some dealers questioning how to simultaneously satisfy safety standards and customers' requests.

If customers ask the dealership to delete their information, Peter Hoffman, dealer principal at Sierra Autocars in Monrovia, Calif., wonders how he'd reach customers if their vehicles were recalled.



Read Article


Half Baked California Privacy Law May Keep Owners In The Dark Over Recalls

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]