Half Baked California Privacy Law May Keep Owners In The Dark Over Recalls

A privacy law in California that will allow consumers to demand that businesses delete their personal information has left some dealers questioning how to simultaneously satisfy safety standards and customers' requests.
If customers ask the dealership to delete their information, Peter Hoffman, dealer principal at Sierra Autocars in Monrovia, Calif., wonders how he'd reach customers if their vehicles were recalled.
If customers ask the dealership to delete their information, Peter Hoffman, dealer principal at Sierra Autocars in Monrovia, Calif., wonders how he'd reach customers if their vehicles were recalled.
