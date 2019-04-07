Happy July 4th! To Celebrate America, We've Gotta Know: What's Your FAVORITE American Vehicle Out TODAY?

Happy July 4th, Spies!



Today's a great day for everything America. So, break out your stilts, a white beard and the 'ol top hat a la Uncle Sam. OK, maybe you don't have to go that far.



We're thankful we get to run an automotive website in the greatest country in the world. We like to think of it as a wholly American product.



Which brings me to the subject of this brief post. As a way to celebrate the birth of our nation, we'd like to loop in the American car culture — this is an automotive site, after all.



What is YOUR favorite American vehicle on the market today?



We're limiting this to all-new autos you can purchase at a dealer today.





