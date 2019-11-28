Happy Thanksgiving, Spies! A Note Of Gratitude, From Us To You...

Happy Thanksgiving, Spies!



As with each and every Thanksgiving holiday, we like to take a moment to pause and, predictably, give thanks. This is because we have a tremendous amount of gratitude for the Spies that visit our site and make it the community it's become.



Although we don't always get things right, we try our damnedest. We're a lean, mean fighting machine at AutoSpies.



One thing we can guarantee: At least we're going to have fun. And, we're going to continue delivering you the scoops.



All that said, from our family to yours, we send you our best. Eat, drink and be merry — and safe — this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.



From,

The Agents





<br>



