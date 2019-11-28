Happy Thanksgiving, Spies! A Note Of Gratitude, From Us To You...

Agent00R

Happy Thanksgiving, Spies!

As with each and every Thanksgiving holiday, we like to take a moment to pause and, predictably, give thanks.

This is because we have a tremendous amount of gratitude for the Spies that visit our site and make it the community it's become.

Although we don't always get things right, we try our damnedest. We're a lean, mean fighting machine at AutoSpies.

One thing we can guarantee: At least we're going to have fun. And, we're going to continue delivering you the scoops.

All that said, from our family to yours, we send you our best. Eat, drink and be merry — and safe — this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

From,
The Agents





PUGPROUD

And to you and yours as well. Happy Thanksgiving!

PUGPROUD
Posted on 11/28/2019

Posted on 11/28/2019 12:37:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Happy (US) Thanksgiving to all the Agents and Spies! Be Thankful and be safe.

CANADIANCOMMENTS
Posted on 11/28/2019

Posted on 11/28/2019 12:42:13 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

