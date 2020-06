Many people are forced by circumstances to change careers several times during their lifetime but few can claim they had a more extreme career transition than Renee Gracie.

Australia’s first full-time female Supercars touring car racing driver has given up on her dream to race in IndyCar and NASCAR for a career as an adult entertainer. In a move that left many of her fans gobsmacked, Renee Gracie announced she quit her seven-year racing career after losing passion.