Hardcore Land Rover Discover SVX And Range Rover SV Coupe Cancelled

Land Rover’s Discovery SVX concept car will not make production as originally planned.

The rougher, tougher Discovery SVX was first seen at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, where the company confirmed a follow-up production version to go on sale by the end of 2018.

As well as crowning the Discovery range with a more extreme, off-road-focused model with V8 power, the model was also due to launch the SVX sub-brand from Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations for its most extreme vehicles.