We’ve been covering the upcoming Harley-Davidson electric scooter project since the day it was announced as part of the More Roads to Harley-Davidson plan. And now we’re getting our most detailed look yet at the upcoming electric two-wheeler designed to be more approachable than Harley’s big hogs.



Despite much of the internet going gaga for Harley-Davidson’s upcoming electric scooter, the company hasn’t exactly made it easy to cover.