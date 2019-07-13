Has Tesla Rounded The Bend? Record Quarter Of Deliveries, Upping Plant Output, Hiring...

The Tesla story continues to get more intriguing, day by day.



After the past 12 months, which can be best described as rough, it seems that there may be some daylight here. That's because it just announced a record quarter of deliveries.



This has Teslaphiles jumping for joy and, something tell us, the Germans are shuddering. So, now what?



It turns out that the American electric vehicle manufacturer is going to be upping its production output at both the Fremont factory and the Gigafactory in Nevada. And, it's going to start hiring again.



So, I've got to ask: Has Tesla rounded the bend?







Tesla Inc. is poised to increase production at its California car plant and is back in hiring mode, according to an internal email sent days after the company wrapped up a record quarter of deliveries.



The electric-car maker is “making preparations” to raise output at its factory in Fremont, California, Jerome Guillen, Tesla’s automotive president, wrote Tuesday. “While we can’t be too specific in this email, I know you will be delighted with the upcoming developments.”



After several rounds of job cuts announced by Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk over the past year, Guillen also told employees that Tesla is hiring. “As we continue to ramp up production, please tell your friends and neighbors that we have lots of exciting new positions open, both in Fremont and at Giga,” he wrote, referring to the company’s battery factory near Reno, Nevada...



