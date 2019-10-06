Has The Lamborghini Urus Become The New G-Wagon For "The Beautiful People?"

For buyers of high-end luxury automobiles, there tends to be a few different types of categories. Essentially, segments of buyers that are looking for certain traits or characteristics in a vehicle.



One of them is the "show off" crowd.



These are the types that always has to have the latest and greatest of anything. They tend to gravitate towards statement pieces, like the Mercedes-Benz G-Class — a.k.a. G-Wagon. Essentially, you don't need to be a car geek to appreciate the G.



Its design and price tag does the talking for you.



That said, we've been keeping an eye on the buyers of the Lamborghini Urus. And, we've noticed something interesting. Much like the G, buyers of the Urus aren't interested necessarily in its performance ability. They like the statement it makes upon arrival at their favorite hotspot. It doesn't hurt that it happens to come from the Italian brand known for pushing boundaries.



So, we've got to ask: Has the Urus become the new G-Wagon for "the beautiful people?"





