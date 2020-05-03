Has The New C8 Corvette Finally Turned The Corner And Become A Genuine Supercar?

They started thinking about making a mid-engined Corvette as long ago as 2012.

That’s when the first design sketches began to appear, albeit behind tightly closed doors. But for a long time between now and then it was very much a skunkworks kind of project, a car that Corvette’s small-ish team of designers and engineers very much wanted to make happen, but weren’t sure if their bosses would ever actually let them.

But now, finally, it’s here, with a new dry-sump 6.2-litre V8 at its core, which sits behind rather than in front of its two seats (unlike any other Corvette in history), a dual-clutch eight-speed gearbox (again a first for a Corvette) and an interior that’s three times higher in quality than any previous Corvette’s.



