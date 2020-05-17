Has The Pandemic Set Off A CyberTrucked Design Frenzy That Will Filter To Many Other Products? From Tesla AND Others.

When Tesla launched the CyberTruck many freaked out over the outlandish design.



But now, in the midst of a pandemic, an apocalyptic like event MAYBE unintentionally, Elon and his crew have created the perfect storm for these times.



And it's unlocking the imagination of many...



Renderers, artists and designers who have nothing to do with Tesla are capitalizing on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.



These renderings are done by Jan Peisert. Follow him here



*Full disclosure: I have one (top of the line) on order





