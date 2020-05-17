Has The Pandemic Set Off A CyberTrucked Design Frenzy That Will Filter To Many Other Products? From Tesla AND Others.

When Tesla launched the CyberTruck many freaked out over the outlandish design.



But now, in the midst of a pandemic, an apocalyptic like event MAYBE unintentionally, Elon and his crew have created the perfect storm for these times.

And it's unlocking the imagination of many...

Renderers, artists and designers who have nothing to do with Tesla are capitalizing on the infamous geometric look to create their own renderings of the Cybertruck in different iterations, such as an RV-base, racecar, and military transport.

These renderings are done by Jan Peisert. Follow him here

*Full disclosure: I have one (top of the line) on order


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

I wouldn't think so. I don't think the killer flu's that went around in the 1968 or the lat 1950's that killed millions impacted automotive design. But people may have had a less sheep like mentality back then.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 5:37:06 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Imagine if VW got cybertruckitis and applied it to the Golf. Oh wait. That would make it look like the timeless Rabbit/Golf I. Brilliant.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 6:05:53 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

ricks0me

CC is correct

ricks0me (View Profile)

Posted on 5/17/2020 6:07:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

