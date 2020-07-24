Has The WHOLE World Of Cars Become TWISTED? It's Either An EV OR An Apocalypse Defender Like THIS?

Agent001 submitted on 7/24/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:20:20 PM

1 user comments | Views : 614 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The whole world of cars has sure changed.

And QUICKLY.

There USED to be excitement waiting for an upcoming BMW M5 or the next S-Class.

But today, the lionshare or buzz is CLEARLY with two types of vehicles. Either Tesla-like EV's or Bronco-like apocalypse fighters.

If you've been reading Auto Spies you already know we called this trend first.

So tell us Spies, WHY do you think lately it's all boiled down to this?

And for fun here's one more entry into this space. It's a little TWISTED, if you ask us, but we dig it!

They have a headquarters in Austin and supposedly an EV version coming.

What say you Spies?




Has The WHOLE World Of Cars Become TWISTED? It's Either An EV OR An Apocalypse Defender Like THIS?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Pretty much. You have the greener-than-thou SJWs in one camp and the "aw hell no" in another camp. Right now, the apocalypse fighters are the money in the bank. Whatever makes the money makes me happy.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/24/2020 9:49:30 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]