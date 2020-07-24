Has The WHOLE World Of Cars Become TWISTED? It's Either An EV OR An Apocalypse Defender Like THIS?

The whole world of cars has sure changed. And QUICKLY.



There USED to be excitement waiting for an upcoming BMW M5 or the next S-Class.



But today, the lionshare or buzz is CLEARLY with two types of vehicles. Either Tesla-like EV's or Bronco-like apocalypse fighters.



If you've been reading Auto Spies you already know we called this trend first.



So tell us Spies, WHY do you think lately it's all boiled down to this?



And for fun here's one more entry into this space. It's a little TWISTED, if you ask us, but we dig it!



They have a headquarters in Austin and supposedly an EV version coming.



What say you Spies?







